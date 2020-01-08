BAFTA nominations receives backlash over lack of diversity after Margot Robbie gets a nod twice in same category

British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) earlier on Tuesday had unveiled the list of nominees to run in the upcoming award race but the online commentators are already in anger as not a single person of colour was nominated in the main acting categories.

BAFTA Awards 2020 nominations: Joker leads pack, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood get 10 nods

The list has satisfied the movie enthusiasts by fairly giving huge space to the films that one would predict like Joker, The Irishman and many more.

But many claim that the list showed scarcity in the acting category, where 20 names in total and all being entirely white.

This notice of difference was quick to spark anger on social media and #BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag is seen trending.

Check out some of the reactions here

Not a single person of color nominated despite plenty of contenders. No Lopez. No Nyong'o. No Erivo. No Shuzhen. No Awkwafina. No Parasite actors. No Murphy. #BAFTASsowhite — Alejandro (@adounce) January 7, 2020

You all were so committed to not nominating any actors of color that you actually nominated Margot Robbie twice in the same category. #EEBAFTAs #BAFTASSoWhite https://t.co/PPFAlw7LLu — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) January 7, 2020

No nominations for Queen & Slim

No nominations for Harriet

No nominations for Blue Story

No nominations for Us Appalling. #BAFTASSoWhite pic.twitter.com/zWIFcbgGA0 — lizzo mcguire (@JemalPolson) January 7, 2020

they could nominate margot robbie TWICE but couldnt nominate ONEEE woman of color??? #BAFTASSoWhite pic.twitter.com/gPrPB7hba7 — ina (@suhspiria) January 8, 2020

BAFTA gave a nod to Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson not one, but two nominations in the same category.

BAFTA acknowledged the issue, and said, "We'd have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

BAFTA's director of awards, Emma Baehr, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. We'd absolutely like to see more diversity, but I also don't want to take away from those celebrating today."

Margot is nominated in the best supporting actor for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Scarlett in leading actor category for Marriage Story and supporting actor for Jojo Rabbit.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 10:25:31 IST