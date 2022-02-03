Rebel Wilson is set to host the BAFTAs ceremony on 13 March.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its awards nominations, marking the event’s 75th anniversary. This year’s nominations were broadcast live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in central London on 3 February. Film Awards red carpet hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen listed all the noms.

Nominations:

The most nominated films are Dune with 11 nods; The Power of the Dog with eight; Belfast with six; and Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, and No Time to Die all with five nominations each.

This year, there are also the highest number of women nominated, also.

When and where to watch:

The BAFTAs are set to take place on 13 March at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. It will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer that evening, and will be preceded by live red carpet coverage on BAFTA’s social channels.

The ceremony will be hosted by Rebel Wilson, with Odudu and Allen hosting the red carpet show.

2021 BAFTA awards:

The 2021 awards — which were held virtually due to the pandemic — crowned Nomadland as the top winner, taking home the Best Film Award, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing