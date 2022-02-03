BAFTA Awards 2022: Dune, The Power of The Dog, Belfast dominate
Rebel Wilson is set to host the BAFTAs ceremony on 13 March.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its awards nominations, marking the event’s 75th anniversary. This year’s nominations were broadcast live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in central London on 3 February. Film Awards red carpet hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen listed all the noms.
Nominations:
The most nominated films are Dune with 11 nods; The Power of the Dog with eight; Belfast with six; and Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, and No Time to Die all with five nominations each.
This year, there are also the highest number of women nominated, also.
When and where to watch:
The BAFTAs are set to take place on 13 March at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. It will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer that evening, and will be preceded by live red carpet coverage on BAFTA’s social channels.
The ceremony will be hosted by Rebel Wilson, with Odudu and Allen hosting the red carpet show.
2021 BAFTA awards:
The 2021 awards — which were held virtually due to the pandemic — crowned Nomadland as the top winner, taking home the Best Film Award, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Director
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
