After giving it a miss for the past two years, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glamorous comeback at the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday, 19 February 2023. With William being the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, the royal couple has been attending the awards ceremony. While this time not only marks their debut on the red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales, it also marks their return to the event after a gap of two years. Speaking of which, the couple graced the event held at the Royal Festival Hall in London in all-style.

What Kate Middleton wore to BAFTAs?

Dazzling on the red carpet, Kate Middleton opted for a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown which she paired up with long black gloves, golden pumps, and minimal jewellery including $27 Zara earrings. She also held a small black clutch in her hands. Known for repeating her outfits time and again, this time as well Kate Middleton did the same. The McQueen piece is the same gown that she wore to the event back in 2019.

Kate Middleton seemingly has a preference for the British label as she is often spotted sporting McQueen for day outs to red carpet moments. Since 2017, she has been seen wearing her wedding dress designer for four out of her five BAFTA appearances.

On the other hand, Prince William was seen sporting a sleek black suit with a matching bow tie and shoes. No doubt, the couple looked every inch of a star as they walked down the red carpet last night.

BAFTA Awards 2023

Hosted by actor and former Oscar nominee Richard E Grant and TV personality Alison Hammond, the award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. Among all the winners, the German film “All Quiet on the Western Front” came out as the big winner, taking home not one but seven awards including best film and best director.

The awards were presented by celebrities like Julianne Moore, Sophie Turner, Jodie Turner-Smith, Regé-Jean Page, and Catherine-Zeta-Jones.

