BAFTA 2021 pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor during In Memoriam segment
BAFTA's In Memorian segment also remembered Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer among others.
Indian stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020, were among the individuals who were honoured at BAFTA's 'In Memoriam segment, which also paid tribute to Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer.
'In Memoriam' segment honours personalities lost in the past year.
Irrfan, one of the first stars from India to have made major strides internationally, lost his two year battle with neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020 at the age of 54.
Kapoor, a romantic hero of many Bollywood hits and in later years, a respected character actor, died just a day later, on 30 April, also from cancer. He was 67.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle, composer Ennio Morricone, Sean Connery, George Segal, director Bertrand Tavernier, Barbara Jefford, Ben Cross, Ian Holm, Barbara Windsor and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
