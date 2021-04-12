BAFTA 2021: Chloe Zhao's Nomadland wins top honours including Best Film, director; see winners' list
Anthony Hopkins won leading actor for The Father, Daniel Kaluuya was awarded the best supporting actor and Promising Young Woman won for best British film
Gig-economy Western Nomadland won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.
Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. Nomadland also took the cinematography prize.
Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy Promising Young Woman was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in The Father.
Presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the winners from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but recipients accepted their honours remotely, and there was no black-tie audience to cheer them on.
Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday are:
Film — Nomadland
British Film — Promising Young Woman
Director — Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Actor — Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Actress — Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Rising Star — Bukky Bakray
British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, His House
Original Screenplay — Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay — The Father
Film Not in the English Language — Another Round
Musical Score — Soul
Cinematography — Nomadland
Editing — Sound of Metal
Production Design — Mank
Costume Design — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sound — Sound of Metal
Casting — Rocks
Visual Effects — Tenet
Makeup and Hair — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Animated Film — Soul
British Short Film — The Present
British Short Animation — The Owl and the Pussycat
Documentary — My Octopus Teacher
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke
Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee
