BAFTA 2021: Chloe Zhao's Nomadland wins top honours including Best Film, director; see winners' list

Gig-economy Western Nomadland won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.

Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. Nomadland also took the cinematography prize.

Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy Promising Young Woman was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in The Father.

Presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the winners from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but recipients accepted their honours remotely, and there was no black-tie audience to cheer them on.

Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday are:

Film — Nomadland

British Film — Promising Young Woman

Director — Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Actor — Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Actress — Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Rising Star — Bukky Bakray

British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, His House

Original Screenplay — Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay — The Father

Film Not in the English Language — Another Round

Musical Score — Soul

Cinematography — Nomadland

Editing — Sound of Metal

Production Design — Mank

Costume Design — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sound — Sound of Metal

Casting — Rocks

Visual Effects — Tenet

Makeup and Hair — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Animated Film — Soul

British Short Film — The Present

British Short Animation — The Owl and the Pussycat

Documentary — My Octopus Teacher

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke

Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee