Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Director Shashank Khaitan keen to make third 'Dulhania' film after success of second
The success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania had led Shashank Khaitan to consider making a third 'Dulhania' film
Mumbai: After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, director Shashank Khaitan says he is interested in making another installment in the franchise.
"We are delighted with the response. We are getting a lot of encouragement. After seeing the film, the audience is coming out of the theatres with happy faces. I am really keen to make the third instalment of the '...Dulhania' franchise," he said.
"But till now, what will be the story and when will we start it... That hasn't been decided yet," Khaitan said on the sidelines of a screening of "Trapped" in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released last week. It gives a message on women empowerment.
"Through this film, we have tried to give a message in a very entertaining way. Critics and audience are realising and appreciating the core message which the film gives. So, we as a team are really happy with the outcome and result of the film," said Khaitan.
Asked with which Bollywood actor he wants to work, he said, "I wanted to work with everyone in the industry but my main focus is to write a good script and then approach the actor who is best suitable for the role. If I approach Aamir Khan first, he would be asking for a good script, which I don't have (at the moment)."
