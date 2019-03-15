Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller makes Rs 38 cr in opening week

Sujoy Ghosh's edge-of-the-seat thriller Badla has been raking in big bucks at the box office. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 7 i.e Thursday, which took its current collection to Rs 38 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film has witnessed good footfall during the weekdays and an absence of major releases have also helped the collection.

#Badla stands tall in Week 1... Solid trending on weekdays + absence of major releases this week will help #Badla dominate at the BO... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 44.84 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

The film has also surpassed the first week business of Pink and 102 Not Out. Trade analysts had previously said that good word-of-mouth and film's content have been the main factors bringing audience to cinemas.

Badla is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character, who believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 09:55:36 IST