Badhaai Ho, phir se?

One of the biggest hits of 2018, Junglee Pictures’ sleeper hit, Badhaai Ho, continued its winning streak with a "Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment" trophy at the recently-announced National Film Awards 2019. The film led & spearheaded by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri — the latter also has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) — were at the forefront.

Known for its path-breaking films like Talvar, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raazi, Junglee Pictures won numerous accolades for putting together Badhaai Ho - a wholesome entertainer with a sensitive subject at its foundation.

It is now however learnt from the sources that the film is being spinned off into a franchise and the second instalment of the social-comedy is already in the pipeline. There's tremendous buzz that it'll be tentatively titled "Badhaai Ho 2" and similar to the original, will be a wholesome entertainer with a worthy subject at its core and a formidable ensemble cast.

"The script has been locked, and the makers are close to locking the cast" as we found out from a source close to the development. In Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann’s character, Nakul, while spinning dreams around his future with his girlfriend Renee (Sanya), suddenly discovers to his horror that his 50-something mother is pregnant for the third time. The film not only set the box office on fire but also received critical acclaim & rave reviews.

“The second instalment, set to take off early next year, will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and not one, but two young couples, according to the source.”

Badhaai Ho was one of the most celebrated films of last year as it went on to receive commercial as well as critical acclaim. So much so that won big at the Filmfare Awards 2019 held in March. While its second instalment is on the cards, the much-loved film is also being remade in multiple languages including as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 12:35:50 IST