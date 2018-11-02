Badhaai Ho inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark in Indian box office; Hichki earns Rs 136.32 cr in China

Badhaai Ho has been creating quite a buzz in the theatres ever since its release. Audiences and critics alike have appreciated the comedy film for its simplicity and endearing narrative.

Trade analysts had also predicted that the film has the potential to become a part of the 100 crore club. And true to the predictions, recent numbers reveal that after Wednesday's collections, the total collection stands at Rs 91.70 crore.

#BadhaaiHo nears ₹ 100 cr mark... Will cross the magical figure in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr, Mon 2.60 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2018

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho charts the journey of the Kaushik family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously disrupts the delicate balance in the middle-class household.

Hichki's China release is also going strong with analyst Taran Adarsh stating that the film may well cross $20 million in the upcoming few days. The cumulative earnings till 1 November stands at $ 18.66 mn (₹ 136.32 cr).

Despite new films invading the marketplace + reduction in screens / shows, #Hichki refuses to slow down in #China... Should comfortably cross $ 20 million in coming days... Total till 1 Nov 2018: $ 18.66 mn [₹ 136.32 cr]... FANTASTIC! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2018

Hichki charts Rani Mukerji's journey of teaching a group of children from economically backward backgrounds. As she struggles and fights for their equal opportunity and acceptance in school, it's almost as if she relives her own school days when she was treated differently owing to her Tourette syndrome.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 12:15 PM