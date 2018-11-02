You are here:

Badhaai Ho inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark in Indian box office; Hichki earns Rs 136.32 cr in China

FP Staff

Nov,02 2018 12:15:57 IST

Badhaai Ho has been creating quite a buzz in the theatres ever since its release. Audiences and critics alike have appreciated the comedy film for its simplicity and endearing narrative.

Badhaai Ho (left) and Hichki

Badhaai Ho (left) and Hichki

Trade analysts had also predicted that the film has the potential to become a part of the 100 crore club. And true to the predictions, recent numbers reveal that after Wednesday's collections, the total collection stands at Rs 91.70 crore.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho charts the journey of the Kaushik family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously disrupts the delicate balance in the middle-class household.

Hichki's China release is also going strong with analyst Taran Adarsh stating that the film may well cross $20 million in the upcoming few days. The cumulative earnings till 1 November stands at $ 18.66 mn (₹ 136.32 cr).

Hichki charts Rani Mukerji's journey of teaching a group of children from economically backward backgrounds. As she struggles and fights for their equal opportunity and acceptance in school, it's almost as if she relives her own school days when she was treated differently owing to her Tourette syndrome.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 12:15 PM

tags: Ayushmann Khurrana , Badhaai Ho , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , hichki , Rani Mukerji , Sanya Malhotra

also see

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushamann Khurrana's comedy-drama predicted to cross Rs 65 cr

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushamann Khurrana's comedy-drama predicted to cross Rs 65 cr

Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukerji's drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukerji's drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann-Sanya Malhotra film rakes Rs 31.46 cr in three days

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann-Sanya Malhotra film rakes Rs 31.46 cr in three days