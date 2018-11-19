Badhaai Ho finds audience even in its 5th week in cinemas!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho continues to be the top choice for cine-goers even in the fifth week of its release. Having a festive ride from Dussehra, Badhaai Ho collected over Rs. 121 crores (Domestic Nett Box Office). Sustained applause for the slice-of-life comedy over the big Diwali release- Thugs of Hindostan- led multiplexes to increase screen counts of the film.

Speaking on the development, PV Sunil of Carnival Cinemas, states that there was a drastic drop in the occupancy of Thugs of Hindostan. “The audience wanted more choices and we provided them with options like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun etc. The number of shows of Badhaai Ho has gone up by 60 per cent on public demand and over the festive weekend these added shows were running houseful,” he asserts.

Rajender Jyala of Inox confirms saying, “Yes, we have increased the screens of Badhaai Ho in some theatres as the film is doing good numbers. The response has been great.”

The success of content-rich films like Badhaai Ho has further validated that Indian audience wants quality content and story is the real star of the film.

Not just India and established international markets for Indian films like US and UK, Badhaai Ho has cracked open international markets like Australia where the film is having its dream run. Badhaai Ho has already surpassed the collection of Junglee Pictures’ last film-Raazi, one of the Indian films that did great business overseas this year.

This is a partnered post.

