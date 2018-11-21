Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has touched the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Amit Sharma directorial is currently in its fifth week and is still raking in decent numbers both nationally and internationally. With a five-week gross of Rs 158.25 cr and and an international haul of Rs 43.72 cr. Its combined total now stands at Rs 201.97 cr.

Trade analysts also claim that the lifetime business of Thugs of Hindostan in Australia, Canada and USA will be lower than Badhaai Ho's. The numbers bode well for content-driven cinema in India. The film raked in Rs 80 lakh on Tuesday, which goosed up its collections in India to Rs 126.60 crore.

#BadhaaiHo is truly UNSTOPPABLE... Fifth Tue records better biz than fifth Mon, which says it all... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 126.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2018

Audiences and critics alike have appreciated it for its simplicity, and endearing narrative. Featuring Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho charts the journey of the Kaushik family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously disrupts the delicate balance in the middle-class household.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 18:26 PM