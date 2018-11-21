You are here:

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

FP Staff

November 21, 2018 18:23:46 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has touched the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Amit Sharma directorial is currently in its fifth week and is still raking in decent numbers both nationally and internationally. With a five-week gross of Rs 158.25 cr and and an international haul of Rs 43.72 cr. Its combined total now stands at Rs 201.97 cr.

A still from Badhaai Ho. Image from Twitter/@bestmovie88

A still from Badhaai Ho. Image from Twitter/@bestmovie88

Trade analysts also claim that the lifetime business of Thugs of Hindostan in Australia, Canada and USA will be lower than Badhaai Ho's. The numbers bode well for content-driven cinema in India. The film raked in Rs 80 lakh on Tuesday, which goosed up its collections in India to Rs 126.60 crore.

Audiences and critics alike have appreciated it for its simplicity, and endearing narrative. Featuring Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho charts the journey of the Kaushik family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously disrupts the delicate balance in the middle-class household.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 18:26 PM

tags: Ayushmann Khurrana , Badhaai Ho , Badhaai Ho box office collection , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint

also see

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday

Badhaai Ho finds audience even in its 5th week in cinemas!

Badhaai Ho finds audience even in its 5th week in cinemas!

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat; Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat; Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide