Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushamann Khurrana's comedy-drama predicted to cross Rs 65 cr

Badhaai Ho featuring ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri, hit the screens on 19 October. The film earned Rs 5 crore on Wednesday making its total earnings so far Rs 61.85 crore. The film had amassed Rs 7.29 crore on its opening day.

According to trade analysts, the film is now set to gross Rs 66 crores and more, over the first week of its release. The second week will give an idea of Badhaai Ho's lifetime business.

#BadhaaiHo is all set for a FANTASTIC ₹ 66 cr+ extended Week 1... While Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*, it’s still a MONEY SPINNER... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr, Wed 5 cr. Total: ₹ 61.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2018

The Amit Sharma directorial, set in a middle-class Delhi household explores the embarrassment attached with an unplanned pregnancy in older women. The film received praise for its unconventional subject matter and the comic rendition from audience and critics alike. Trade analysts had predicted that the film will continue to dominate the box-office till the release of Aamir Khan's period drama Thugs of Hindostan, which will be one of the biggest releases on Diwali

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 14:05 PM