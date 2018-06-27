You are here:

Bad Boys spin-off series underway; Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union credited as executive producers

Los Angeles: Bad Boys spin-off series, featuring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba is finally in the works.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show, based on the film franchise that starred Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as two Miami Narcotics Detectives, has been picked up by Charter Communications, making it Spectrum's first original scripted series.

The story follows Union's Syd Burnett, sister to Marcus (Lawrence) and love interest to Mike (Smith) from Bad Boys II, more than a decade after the events of the movie.

Burnett, now a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective, will be seen teaming up Alba's Nancy McKenna.

Both the actors also took to Instagram to share the news.





Both the actors are also attached as executive producers.

The show will be airing in 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 14:20 PM