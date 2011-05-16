Bachchan's Sunday wave-outs and Salman's balcony cameos

The crowds that gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home on Sundays for a glimpse of the superstar have only multiplied since the "6pm wave-out" tradition began many years ago.

When the actor is in Mumbai and not filming, he steps out and waves to the screaming fans and interacts with them. It is a revered stop on any tourist's first visit to the city — to see Amitabh wave out in the flesh is just the beginning of the Mumbai Bollywood ride!

Fans have now also started waiting outside Salman Khan's Bandra apartment and the actor often comes out to his balcony — shirtless, of course — and obliges them with a shout-out. His appearance is usually met with a thunderous roar by the fans who can't stop screaming Salman Bhai, Salman Bhai. The only difference is that for Amitabh, the fans mill around in hundreds on Sundays, but there are always at least a dozen people lurking outside Salman's house in the evenings, seven days a week.