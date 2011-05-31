Bachchan’s bringing the 70s back!

Big B is back with a raw, edgy and radically mean side in his next film, Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap

Amitabh Bachchan is back. But then again, he didn’t go anywhere. Well, he’s back with a raw, edgy and radically mean side in his next film, Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap, an AB Corp Ltd and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures venture.

That Bachchan is very enthusiastic about the project was evident from his blog post on bigb.bigadda.com last night where he put up the film’s posters for his extended family — EF as he calls it — to see.

“Spread the word, take out prints and circulate, though I have to tell you that a formal package is being set up and shall be parcelled to various members for distribution, not just among the EF but other friends and well wishers too .. So …The music shall be released by the 7th of June through T-Series and before that putting it up on the sight would be unethical and wrong, so do hold on till then. I know it is a bit disappointing to hold on for so long, but the marketing people know what they are doing.”

Bbuddah, directed by Puri Jagannadh, releases on 1 July. The vibrant colours on the poster lend a retro feel to the film taking you back to the glory days of Bachchan’s “angry young man” phase of the 70s and 80s. Bachchan has Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan releasing on 12 August and Kaun Banega Crorepati’s next season is back on the telly come 15 August.