There is no denying the fact that the sudden demise of one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves across the nation, especially among his family. It was only after a few months of Irrfan’s passing away that his elder son Babil Khan was offered his first ever acting project Qala. Talking about the time, Babil recently revealed that he was completely “broken and vulnerable,” due to which he didn’t think much about the script and the story and went for the auditions. Today, the 24-year-old is all set to embark on his acting journey with Qala and its first look was unveiled on 29 August on YouTube.

Now, the actor opened up about dealing with his father’s loss and coming on board with Anvita Dutt’s directorial. In his recent interaction with the media, Babil said that one of his “close friends has been an assistant to” Qala’s director and it was even before he read the script of the horror thriller, he “wanted to do the film”. Saying that he didn’t have “second thoughts about it,” Babil revealed that he “was ready to audition”. The Times Of India quoted Babil as saying, “It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached the production house, they made me feel so safe.”

During her interaction with the media, Anvita was singing Babil’s praises. The director said that Irrfan’s son has an amazing screen presence and added that he was simply beautiful and incredible. Anvita revealed that after ‘testing many boys’ for Babil’s role, it was his close friend who casually asked her if she wanted to test him. Unaware if “he was into acting”, the director knew that Babil “was studying films and wanted to be a cinematographer.” However, it was only after Babil read two lines during his audition, Anvita said that she “knew he was Jagan,” the name of Babil’s character in Qala. Anvita said, “It was the first time he was facing the camera and it could have been frightening. Babil was also coming from a sad place and yet kept his energy intact.”

She concluded by calling Babu “a beautiful god’s child” and added that he “has shined in the film.” Coming back to Qala, apart from Babil, Netflix’s movie also features Tripti Dimri. For those who don’t know, Qala marks the second collaboration of Tripti and Anvita after the 2020 supernatural thriller film Bulbul.

