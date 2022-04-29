Actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 2020, in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to neuroendocrine cancer.

Today, 29th April marks Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's second death anniversary, and his son Babil Khan has a very special message penned down for him.

Sharing a picture of Irrfan on Instagram, Babil wrote a long note about how much he misses his dad and how he is not ready to move on. “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic.You and I, singular and cosmic.

Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence.

A creation of yours,

Babil"

In 1995, Irrfan married Sutapa Sikdar, whom he met at the National School of Drama. Babil and Ayan are the couple's two sons. Irrfan Khan is best known for his work in Hindi cinema, but he has also appeared in Oscar-winning films such as Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Inferno.

With Qala, Babil is set to make his Bollywood debut. The picture, which also stars Tripti Dimri, is produced by Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and has yet to see the light of day. In addition, he will appear in the web series Railway Men.

