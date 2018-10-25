Baazaar, 5 Weddings, Halloween, Hunter Killer, Goosebumps 2, Genius: Know Your Releases

From Saif Ali Khan's stock market thriller Baazaar to Jamie Lee Curtis' highly anticipated horror film Halloween, this week has an eclectic mix of genres for moviegoers.

Baazaar



What it's about: The film is based around the stock market where Shakun Kothari is the key player. He takes a young aspiring stockbroker Rizwan Ahmed, who wants to make it big, under his wing and entrusts him with his money.

Who's in it: Saif Ali Khan, debutant Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh

Why it may work: After the success of Sacred Games, Khan will once again be seen in another thriller. From the looks of the trailer, Baazaar will be a fast-paced entertainer with Khan playing the ruthless banker who puts numbers and his business before everything.

5 Weddings



What's it about: An Indian-origin American journalist makes her way to India in search for a ground-breaking story that would earn her a promotion. But she is asked to cover Indian weddings, which she claims to hate. The film eventually takes a more serious turn when she comes across how the hijra community in India are treated.

Who's in it: Nargis Fakhri, Rajkummar Rao, Candy Clark, Bo Derek and Anneliese Van der Pol

Why it may work: The film stars the dynamic Rao, who easily moulds himself into any character. 5 Weddings may seem like a regular chick flick on the surface, but it talks about an important social issue.

Halloween



What's it about: Halloween is a sequel to the 1978 classic slasher film and follows Laurie Strodes as she prepares to face-off with Michael Myers, the masked figure who went on a killing spree 40 years ago.

Who's in it: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer

Why it may work: Halloween is one of the most popular slasher film franchises with multiple follow-ups and reboots over the years. The film has also received praise from international critics. The new instalment already broke box-office records in the US after debuting with $78 million in ticket sales.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween



What's it about: The film follows the Quinn family — high school senior Sarah, her middle school brother Sonny, and their mother Kathy — as they're haunted by an entirely new set of spooky and funny events. Sonny and schoolmate Sam are best friends with a side job as the 'Junk Brothers', collecting discarded stuff that people don't want. But it's a gig that leads them right into the path of Slappy, the mischievous ventriloquist dummy from an unpublished Goosebumps book.

Who's in it: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong



Why it may work: Based on the popular Goosebumps series, the film will be popular among a younger audience as well as adults who have grown up reading the books.

Hunter Killer



What's it about: The film is about the Russian President getting kidnapped by a rogue general and the US Navy SEALs stepping in to bring him back.

Who's in it: Gary Oldman, Linda Cardellini, Toby Stephens and Gerard Butler

Why it may work: The plot is an adaptation of the 2012 novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace and will surely attract many war film buffs.



Genius



What's it about: The film shows a man who suffers from a breakdown from parental pressure in his efforts to perform well academically and professionally.

Who's in it: Roshan, Meera Krishnan, Singam Puli

Why it may work: Genius may be relatable to parents and students as it focuses on the after effects of the unwanted pressure often put on children.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 18:53 PM