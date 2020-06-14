Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad says he is in talks with Aamir Khan for an adaptation of Mahabharata

Veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad says he is in early discussions to pen the script for Aamir Khan's Mahabharata adaptation.

Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time. Prasad is best known for working as a writer on his son, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali series, as well as movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

"The dialogue has started between me and Mr Aamir Khan regarding Mahabharata. We will begin work on the script. It is too premature to talk anything in detail about the project," Prasad said.

The 78-year-old writer said during the lockdown he has penned a few stories. "Writing is my passion and I kept on writing but it is too early to reveal anything. My next project to come out is RRR," he said.

RRR features top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR, besides Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, next year in January.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 10:13:01 IST

