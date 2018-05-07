Baahubali: The Conclusion earns over Rs 50 cr in opening weekend at Chinese box office

After breaking barriers across the globe, SS Rajamouli's mega-hit Baahubali: The Conclusion landed in China on 4 May, making it the first Indian film to score an IMAX release in the mainland. While the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning earned a paltry lifetime revenue of $1.19 million, the sequel has registered excellent numbers in the opening weekend.

The film grossed a decent $2.43 million (Rs 16.3 Cr) on its opening day from more than 50,000 shows and nearly 4.8 lakhs admissions. It is higher than Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan which settled for a $2.24 million day one bow. The day-one earnings are, however, lesser than Aamir Khan's Dangal ($2.55 million), Secret Superstar ($6.97 million) and the recent release Hindi Medium, which achieved the second biggest ever opening for an Indian film in China with a $3.43 day one cumulative.

Baahubali 2 posted the fourth biggest opening day number for an Indian film in the PRC with its $2.43 million total. The film witnessed a 21% Friday-Saturday growth with a day two cumulative of $2.94 million (Rs 19.71 Cr). However, it pulled in only a meager $2.26 million (Rs 15.2 Cr) on Sunday, taking the three-day opening weekend total to $7.63 million (Rs 51.21 Cr).

The opening weekend of Baahubali: The Conclusion fell short of previous weekend performances of Indian films such as Secret Superstar ($27.72 million), Hindi Medium ($21.2 million), Dangal ($14.2 million)and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($8.75 million).

Baahubali: The Conclusion has outpaced the cumulative earnings of all Shah Rukh Khan films (My Name Is Khan, Happy New Year, Fan earned $680K in total) in China and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots which raked in $3.1 million total.

While Baahubali: The Conclusion, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles, debuted at third spot in the daily box office chart on its opening day — higher than Dwayne Johnson's sci-fi monster drama Rampage which earned $1.61 million on Friday (May 4) when it completed 22 days in China, it slipped to fourth place as Rampage reclaimed its position on Saturday and Sunday.

The opening weekend gross of $7.63 million has propelled Baahubali: The Conclusion's cumulative offshore total to $57.73 million. It is currently in the company of Dangal, Secret Superstar, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the fourth Indian film to amass $50 million and above from overseas markets. Now, the global total of Baahubali 2, including the opening weekend numbers in China, stands at an impressive Rs 1761. 21 cr.

As we reported earlier, Baahubali 2 now needs to earn nearly $30 million more in the Chinna box-office to become the highest-earning Indian film in overseas markets and $36 million to become the first Indian movie to breach the Rs 2000 Cr mark. As of now, Aamir Khan's Dangal holds the record for being the highest-grossing Indian film of all-time with its global total of Rs 1954 Cr ($295 million).

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Conclusion is now the fourth Indian film to release in China this year after Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Hindi Medium, which winded up its month-long run in the PRC on 4 May with a lifetime total of $33 million (Rs 221.6 Cr). The Irrfan Khan-starrer has now become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film in the PRC after Dangal ($193 million), Secret Superstar ($118 million) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($45.4 million).

The cumulative China box-office receipts of Hindi Medium ($33 million) have pushed the film's total overseas gross to $35 million (Rs 234.9 Cr). Including the box-office takings from India, which account for Rs 96.65 Cr, the worldwide total of Hindi Medium now stands at Rs 331.55 Cr. Now, Hindi Medium has edged past Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 to emerge as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film in overseas after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali 2 and PK.

Considering the scanty day-by-day growth being demonstrated by Baahubali: The Conclusion, it will be an incredibly challenging task for the SS Rajamouli-directed war epic to surpass Dangal's global total. Baahubali: The Conclusion is presently $16.6 million short of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the third highest-grossing Indian film in overseas. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's foreign box-office receipts surged past the $70 million ($74.3 million - Rs 483.2 Cr) when it completed its theatrical run in April

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 16:11 PM