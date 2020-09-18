Baahubali prequel series at Netflix to be re-envisioned with new creative approach, say makers

Titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning, the Netflix show is an adaptation of Anand Neelakantan's The Rise of Sivagami — the prequel novel to the 2015 film

In 2018, Netflix had revealed that it is all geared up to make another Indian series on one of India's highest-grossing films franchise Baahubali, titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning, an adaptation of The Rise of Sivagami — the prequel novel to the 2015 film. Director SS Rajamouli, who helmed both the installments teamed up with Arka Media Works and Netflix for the series.

It is now reported Netflix and Arka Media Works are re-envisioning the series with a new creative approach.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Netflix on Friday has said it wants to do justice to the fandom the hugely popular franchise enjoys.

The report cited a statement released by Netflix where it said Baahubali is one of India’s most beloved stories and to bring the universe to life in the scale and manner it deserves, they are re-envisioning the story along with our amazing partners.

"Together we want to make sure we do justice to the expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and complex characters," the statement read.

Arka Media Works added that along with Netflix, they are re-imagining the groundbreaking story to entertain and inspire audiences around the world. As per their statement, their vision is to recreate the world of Baahubali in all its grandeur and make it an exciting and memorable series for die-hard fans.

According to earlier reports, the first season of the Netflix series will consist of nine episodes based on Anand Neelakantan's book The Rise of Sivagami, which narrates the story of Mahishmati's queen Sivagami and how the city emerged into an empire.