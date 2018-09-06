You are here:

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya, carnatic singer Pooja Prasad get engaged

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad, the granddaughter of producer VB Rajendra Prasad and niece of actor Jagapathi Babu, got engaged on 5 September. Karthikeya took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Yesss!! Very excited to dive into this new phase of my life with the love of my life! Pooja❤️

Thank you for the all love that you have been pouring. Can’t thank you all enough! Love always! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/FybOavQosD — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) September 5, 2018

The ceremony was attended by Karthikeya and Pooja's friends from the industry, which included Akhil Akkineni and Producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Akhil congratulated the couple in an Instagram post.

While Karthikeya performed the role of unit director for the Baahubali franchise, Pooja is a popular carnatic singer and has sung a number of devotional songs in the southern industry.

Reports suggest that the couple is all set to marry in December this year.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli will be starting the shoot of #RRR, where Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:54 PM