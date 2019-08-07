You are here:

Baahubali character artist Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati commits suicide in Hyderabad

FP Staff

Aug 07, 2019 18:01:31 IST

Baahubali character artist and Telugu TV actor Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati committed suicide at their Hyderabad residence on 6 August (Tuesday), according to a report by The Indian Express. The actor found her hanging from the ceiling fan of their room when he returned home in the evening.

Baahubali character artist Madhu Prakashs wife Bharati commits suicide in Hyderabad

Madhu Prakash and his wife Bharati. Image from YouTube

The couple frequently fought over Madhu's irregular work hours. On Tuesday, the actor left for the gym and then to shoot a serial, which upset Bharati. She reportedly called him around 7.30 pm and asked him to return home and threatened to commit suicide. He rushed back home but found the door locked from inside but he managed to open it with a spare key, The Indian Express quoted ABN TeluguHindustan Times writes that she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with a co-actor.

The couple married in 2016 and lived with Madhu's parents in the city's Panchavati colony. The report states that Bharati was employed by a private firm.

The police are investigating the matter and have recorded Madhu's statement. Bharati's body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 18:07:08 IST

tags: Baahubali , Bharati , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , madhu prakash , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Telugu cinema

also see

AA19: Tabu joins cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde-starrer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas

AA19: Tabu joins cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde-starrer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas

Prabhas teases launch of Saaho: The Game based on upcoming action film, shares first look on Instagram

Prabhas teases launch of Saaho: The Game based on upcoming action film, shares first look on Instagram

Boney Kapoor announces Ajith 60 on Twitter; H Vinoth likely to direct Tamil superstar's next film after Nerkonda Paarvai

Boney Kapoor announces Ajith 60 on Twitter; H Vinoth likely to direct Tamil superstar's next film after Nerkonda Paarvai