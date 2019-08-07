Baahubali character artist Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati commits suicide in Hyderabad

Baahubali character artist and Telugu TV actor Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati committed suicide at their Hyderabad residence on 6 August (Tuesday), according to a report by The Indian Express. The actor found her hanging from the ceiling fan of their room when he returned home in the evening.

The couple frequently fought over Madhu's irregular work hours. On Tuesday, the actor left for the gym and then to shoot a serial, which upset Bharati. She reportedly called him around 7.30 pm and asked him to return home and threatened to commit suicide. He rushed back home but found the door locked from inside but he managed to open it with a spare key, The Indian Express quoted ABN Telugu. Hindustan Times writes that she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with a co-actor.

The couple married in 2016 and lived with Madhu's parents in the city's Panchavati colony. The report states that Bharati was employed by a private firm.

The police are investigating the matter and have recorded Madhu's statement. Bharati's body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 18:07:08 IST