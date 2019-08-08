Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash booked for dowry death following wife Bharti's suicide

A case has been filed against Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, Bharati.

"Tuesday evening Bharati (34) had committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy," Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam police station told Asian News International.

Ravinder said Bharti's father lodged a complaint alleging that Madhu used to harass his daughter for dowry and also beaten her up several times. Madhu, who played a small role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, married Bharati in 2015 and lived with his parents in the city's Panchavati colony.

"Madhu Prakash used to harass Bharati for dowry and he had even beaten her up which abetted her to commit suicide," Bharti's father stated in his complaint, according to Ravinder.

The police registered the case under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have nabbed the accused Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand on Thursday," the police said.

Earlier, yesterday The Indian Express quoted that the couple frequently fought over Madhu's irregular work hours. On Tuesday, the actor left for the gym and then to shoot a serial, which upset Bharati. She reportedly called him around 7.30 pm and asked him to return home and threatened to commit suicide. He rushed back home but found the door locked from inside but he managed to open it with a spare key. Hindustan Times writes that she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with a co-actor.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 13:55:32 IST