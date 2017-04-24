Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Five key characters likely to shake things up in sequel

Two years ago, filmmaker SS Rajamouli did not just make a film but a world of its own.

Baahubali: The Beginning gave birth to a fascinating world, peopled with well-etched characters that drew us to a realm, in many ways alien to us.

Here, we pick the five most important characters around which the central narrative of the first part revolved and that we expect will have key roles to play in the upcoming sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali played by Prabhas

Amarendra Baahubali lost his parents days after his birth. Since his father, who was the ruler of the Mahishmati kingdom, passed away before he was born. So Amarendra was not born a prince. But he went on to become the ruler of the kingdom after impressing the queen Sivagami, his aunt who raised him and chose him over her son Bhallaladeva for the throne of the kingdom, owing to Amarendra's concern for his subjects.

However, the climax of Baahubali: The Beginning reveals that Amarendra was killed, by none other than the slave to the throne Katappa.

Mahendra Baahubali was born in the kingdom of Mahishamti as the son of Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena. However, as a result of a war that broke out days after his birth, Sivagami was forced to run away from the kingdom along with him. Before she submitted herself to the force of a river, she handed the toddler to a tribal community. Mahendra is named Shiva and is raised by the queen of the tribe, Sanga. However, his destiny lands him back in Mahishmati where he learns about his past.

The sequel is expected to feature two wars - The first war that led to Amarendra's death at the hands of Katappa. The second war is likely to be fought between Bhallaladeva and Mahendra Baahbuali for the throne of Mahishmati.

Bhallaladeva played by Rana Daggubati

Bhallaladeva is born as the son of Bijjaladev (played by Nassar) and Sivagami. He is raised by Sivagami and is as equally skilled as his cousin Amarendra Baahubali. However, he does not have the same empathetic outlook towards his subjects as Amarendra. He is more ruthless in war and has a single-minded agenda of becoming the next ruler of Mahishmati. While Sivagami refuses to make him the ruler, he eventually becomes the ruler after a chain of events that are likely to unfold in the sequel.

Sivagami played by Ramya Krishnan

Sivagami is the matriarch figure of the ruling family of Mahishmati. She is Bijjaladev's wife. However, she raises both her son Bhallaladeva and her nephew Amarendra with the same love and attention.

When both of them grow up to become strong contenders to the throne, she declares that whoever kills their next enemy in war would be crowned the next ruler. After Bhallaladeva manages to do so, Sivagami chooses Amarendra as the next heir because of his kingly approach towards the subjects. Baahubali: The Beginning starts with her successfully handing out Mahendra Baahubali to a local tribe that resides near the waterfall after managing to escape the kingdom following a war.

Since she played a key role in pitting Bhallaladeva against Amarendra Baahubali, the sequel will show the role she plays in initiating another war - a 'civil war' as she calls it in the trailer of the film.

Devasena played by Anushka Shetty

Devasena is introduced in the first part as a prisoner of Bhallaladeva in the Mahishmati kingdom. She has spent decades, all chained and bruised, in the hope of having her son Mahendra Baahubali rescue her.

She is so adamant on her son's eventual return that she refuses to seek anyone else's help. The sequel will throw more light on her character as it will trace her origin and her love story with Amarendra Baahubali.

Katappa played by Sathyaraj

Katappa is a brave warrior who is a slave to the royal family of Mahishmati for generations. He helps Sivagami guard the throne during the void of decades when there is no ruler of the kingdom. He is particularly close to Amarendra Baahubali as the latter refers to him as mama (uncle). However, eventually it is Katappa who kills Amarendra in an act of treachery. Thousands of Baahubali fans have their eyes set on the sequel that will explore the reason behind the question that has haunted all of them for months and even inspired dozens of memes on social media - 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?'.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Nasser, among others. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. It will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Its Hindi version is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on 28 April.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:23:12 IST