Baaghi box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs 33.53 cr in two days

The coronavirus scare is clearly not stopping moviegoers as they flocked to catch Tiger Shroff's new release Baaghi 3. The film, which opened to Rs 17.50 crore, made Rs 16.03 crore on Day 2.

Trade analysts write that the holiday of Holi may add significantly to the film's revenue. They add that the film has witnessed good reception across single screens, while the footfall in multiplexes is nothing out of the ordinary. Trade analysts also mention that Baaghi 3 can cross Rs 52 crore in opening weekend earnings.

A Box Office India report says that Baaghi 3 has performed the best in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as well as Gujarat. It further writes that just like the last two films in the franchise, the new instalment has also witnessed a drop (of 8.40 percent) on its second day.

Here are the latest box office figures

It was recently reported that Baaghi 3's print was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers along with another new release, Gypsy, within hours of hitting cinemas.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi franchise sees Shroff and Kapoor reprise their roles from the 2016 release Baaghi. Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, and Jackie Shroff also star in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

In an interview with Firstpost, Shroff discussed his latest project: "We have definitely scaled up action, it is man versus man, man versus machine, man versus nature, fighting helicopter, tanks.. And all the action is live, we have used very less VFX in the film. Also, where we were shooting the temperature was minus seven degree. But while doing action I didn’t feel as much because my body was warm. But between the shots it was torturous."

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 14:02:33 IST