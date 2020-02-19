Baaghi 3 song Bhankas sees Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor groove to Bappi Lahiri's 80s rehashed number

After releasing a revised version of Dus Bahane, the makers of Baaghi 3 have launched yet another remix from their jukebox. Titled 'Bhankas', the track is a rehashed version of veteran musician Bappi Lahiri's 'Ek Aankh Maarun Toh' from the Jeetendra and Sridevi-starrer Tohfa.

'Bhankas' sees Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor involved in playful banter, but at the same time performing a dance number at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding sequence from the film. Lahiri, Dev Negi, and Jonita Gandhi have sung the new track. Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the music for 'Bhankas', while retaining the original music which is done by Lahiri himself.

Check out the song here

Previously Shroff had also shared few behind-the-scenes moments with Lahiri from the recording studio

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Lahiri opened up about his decision for the remake, "Thirty-five years ago, I created 'Ek Aankh Maaru Toh' for Jeetendra and Sridevi and it got me a lot of love. It was Sajid Nadiadwala’s (producer) idea to get the iconic track back as he believes the song can be a superhit again. Given that Varun (Dhawan) and Alia’s (Bhatt) ‘Tamma Tamma’ worked big time, I am sure this one with Tiger and Shraddha will also do wonders because my songs from the ’80s are relevant even today.”

Baaghi 3 also features Vijay Varma, Ashutosh Rana, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise is slated to release on 6 March.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 13:09:41 IST