Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan says he found Thappad 'strange', Taapsee Pannu responds

Anubhav Sinha's searing social drama Thappad, which revolves around unequal marital relationships, is receiving praises from all around quarters. The film has received positive reviews from critics for its messaging and starting a conversation around the issue of intimate partner violence.

However Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan said that he found the film "strange" and questioned how one slap could be decisive of the end of a relationship.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Khan says, "If I slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, how will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? However, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it."

Taapsee Pannu, who plays the leading role in Thappad, responded to the Khan's comments and said that it was audience who send out the final verdict for a film.

Pannu said, "He (Khan) makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who gives out the final verdict. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, if which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing."

Critically acclaimed Thappad had an underwhelming response at the box office. According to trade experts, the film performed well in the Delhi-NCR area, but has shown minimal growth in other metro cities. The total box office collection of Thappad is Rs 27.84 crore so far.

Meanwhile, Khan's action drama Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office over opening weekend.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 16:45:47 IST