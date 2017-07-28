Baadshaho song 'Piya More' and composer Ankit Tiwari embroiled in plagiarism controversy

The song 'Piya More' from Milan Luthria's upcoming film Baadshaho was launched on 24 July on YouTube. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone, in a very item-song(ish) number but set in a retro, old Hindi film style number. Sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan and composed by Aashiqui 2 ('Sun Raha') fame Ankit Tiwari.

But recently the song and the composer were mired in a controversy where a certain Jay Prakash claims that the Baadshaho song is a direct copy-paste from a song named 'Nasha Sar Pe Chadke Bole', from his 2014 film, Dee Saturday Night, reports Mid-day.

Incidentally, it is Tiwari himself who had composed the song from Prakash's film. Now the director plans to take this matter to court on the grounds of copyright infringement. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "They [makers of Baadshaho] must have asked Ankit to compose an item song and he conveniently lifted the song from my film. Ankit must have thought, 'Film kisiko maloom nahi hai, producer flop baitha hua hai, kaun action lega?' (Nobody knows about the film, producer is a flop, who would take any action?).

"I discussed the matter with Ashoke Pandit (vice president of IMPPA) and other members of the committee. They insisted that I take legal action," added Prakash.

In defense, Ankit Tiwari invalidated Prakash's claim saying that any music expert would be able to discern the "tune and chord progressions" between the two songs.

However, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series supremo whose company is also the copyrights holder of the Baadhshaho album, in light of this matter, said, "I haven’t heard the other song, but let me tell you this has become a pattern. Today anybody gets up files a case against anyone for money. However, if the concerned person says that Ankit Tiwari composed his song and used the same one in Baadshaho then he should file a case against Ankit and not hold T-Series responsible for it," reports Daily Bhaskar.

Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jamwal. It is slated to release on 1 September.

'Nasha Sar Pe Chadke Bole' from Dee Saturday Night:



'Piya More' from Baadshaho:



Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:18:32 IST