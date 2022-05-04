Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's mission to make India win begins. Anek Motion Teaser is out now!

The creators of Anek today officially launched the motion poster of the political action thriller after taking audiences on an exciting adventure of rescuing the motion poster by extricating a code on social media. The effort sparked a frenzy among fans, who actively participated in the rescue mission that launched the Anek campaign.

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, who essays the role of an undercover cop for the first time in his career, Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced along with Bhushan Kumar, promises to revisit the glory of India as it rises above all!

With arms and ammunition as he sets out on this journey, Khurrana mouths the hard-hitting words; giving audiences a glimpse of everything that’s in store. In the motion poster, he says, “Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai

Phir kyu kuch hissey humse Aaj bhi juda hain...Anek rahe Jab ek samaan..

Har hissey mein hindustan..Mission for peace begins ! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan."

Anek is a political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the North East. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, Anek is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.