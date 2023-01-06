Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana‘s love for bikes is known by all. He was a part of the second season of Roadies which he won and this show catapulted him to get instant fame amongst the youth of the nation. biking has always been a passion for the artiste and looks like he has found new love in a swanky Ducati Scrambler!

Ayushmann revealed this in a new post today with the caption- “Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less traveled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

In this video he is seeing riding his new bike in the streets of Chandigarh as he ushers in a new year with a promise to disrupt further in terms of film choices.

Ayushmann brought in the new year with his family in Chandigarh, in the house he grew up in. He spent the first week of this year soaking in the sun, writing poetry, riding his bike and spending time with his family.

He is now back in Mumbai shooting for Dream Girl 2.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, the actor, while speaking about film criticism in the country currently, said, “I think every person has a right to criticize. We are not making films for ourselves. It’s for people, for junta, and rightfully so. Anybody can be a critic. I don’t know yaar how to answer this question but you have to take it with a pinch of salt maybe because they are the ones that love you and can criticize you at the same time. They do get personal at times, but they also get personal when they shower love. You are in the public domain, a public figure, you should be immune to both success and failure, love and criticism, and you’ve to be thick skinned.”

