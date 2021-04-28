'This pandemic has broken our hearts,' Ayushmann Khurrana wrote while sharing the news

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have come forward and contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund. They have come out to help those affected by the deadly virus. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Article 15 actor posted a statement about his donation to motivate others.

His post reads, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis”.

Ayushmann added that he and Tahira thank each and every individual who has inspired them to do more.

The Vicky Donor actor further speaks of a time of coming together as a community and standing by each other. His post voices the need of helping people as much as possible.

After Ayushmann shared the post, Tahira shared the same post on her Instagram handle as well.

Minutes after the post went viral, Bollywood celebrities like Huma S Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Archana Vijaya Puri, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh along with fans have showered the couple with love and respect.

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, he is juggling multiple projects including Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Doctor G.