Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36: From Vicky Donor to Bala, looking back at the actor's memorable roles
Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor (2012) which earned him the Best Male Debut at Filmfare Awards.
Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor is regarded as sone of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood for his unconventional film choices such as Andhadhun, Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
The actor's wife Tahira Kashyap also penned a heartfelt note alongside a picture on social media. She shared a photo of herself and the actor with cake smeared on his face, "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate," she wrote.
Check out her post here
View this post on Instagram
Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate
Known for his versatility in acting, Khurrana has taken on quite a few interesting roles in his career. From a film dealing with premature balding to one on erectile dysfunction as well as dealing with LGBTQ themes, the actor's repertoire consists of varied roles.
On the actor's birthday, here's looking at five of his most memorable roles.
Andhadhun
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the black comedy crime thriller saw Khurrana in the role of Akash Saraf, a pianist who is faking blindness because of his artistic idiosyncrasies. However, he unwittingly becomes witness to the murder of a former film actor and subsequently gets pulled into an organ trafficking racket as well. The film also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte.
Badhaai Ho
Another offbeat topic, the film tells the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the dismay of their son. Khurrana played the role of NakulKaushik, the son trying to come to terms with his mother's late pregnancy. The film is an emotional roller coaster ride with a stellar cast that includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.
Vicky Donor
Khurrana's debut movie which brought him to the limelight is based on sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Vicky Donor earned Khurrana the Best Male Debut at Filmfare Awards.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Bringing to the fore the theme of homosexuality, the romantic comedy is a spin-off to the 2017 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial stars Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles and is about a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's traditional parents of their relationship.
Bala
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film addresses the issue of male pattern baldness and centres around Balmukund 'Bala' Shukla who is stressed because of the societal pressures that come with premature balding. The film saw Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shradhha Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari pay homage to Sushant Singh Rajput on first anniversary of Chhichhore's release
Chhichhore marked Rajput's last big screen appearance as Anirudh ''Anni'' Pathak.
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release on Zee Plex in October
Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".
BMC serves notice to Kangana Ranaut for 'illegal alterations' in her Mumbai office
Kangana Ranaut on Monday had shared videos of her office premises and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property.