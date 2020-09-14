Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36: From Vicky Donor to Bala, looking back at the actor's memorable roles

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor (2012) which earned him the Best Male Debut at Filmfare Awards.

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor is regarded as sone of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood for his unconventional film choices such as Andhadhun, Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The actor's wife Tahira Kashyap also penned a heartfelt note alongside a picture on social media. She shared a photo of herself and the actor with cake smeared on his face, "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate," she wrote.

Known for his versatility in acting, Khurrana has taken on quite a few interesting roles in his career. From a film dealing with premature balding to one on erectile dysfunction as well as dealing with LGBTQ themes, the actor's repertoire consists of varied roles.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at five of his most memorable roles.

Andhadhun

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the black comedy crime thriller saw Khurrana in the role of Akash Saraf, a pianist who is faking blindness because of his artistic idiosyncrasies. However, he unwittingly becomes witness to the murder of a former film actor and subsequently gets pulled into an organ trafficking racket as well. The film also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Badhaai Ho

Another offbeat topic, the film tells the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the dismay of their son. Khurrana played the role of NakulKaushik, the son trying to come to terms with his mother's late pregnancy. The film is an emotional roller coaster ride with a stellar cast that includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Vicky Donor

Khurrana's debut movie which brought him to the limelight is based on sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Vicky Donor earned Khurrana the Best Male Debut at Filmfare Awards.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bringing to the fore the theme of homosexuality, the romantic comedy is a spin-off to the 2017 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial stars Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles and is about a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's traditional parents of their relationship.

Bala

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film addresses the issue of male pattern baldness and centres around Balmukund 'Bala' Shukla who is stressed because of the societal pressures that come with premature balding. The film saw Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.