Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor-par-excellence and a certified sneakerhead, has taken it upon himself to deliver a crucial Public Service Announcement (PSA) aimed at those who fail to comprehend the fascination surrounding sneaker culture. The popular actor has come out in support of sneakerheads who are often ridiculed and judged for buying expensive pair of sport shoes and sometimes even old ones! In his compelling Public Service Announcement video, Ayushmann passionately emphasizes that being a sneakerhead goes beyond a mere lifestyle choice—it is an emotion that resonates deeply. He highlights how this shared passion unites individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide, on a collective journey towards greatness. With genuine enthusiasm, Ayushmann urges viewers to delve into the rich legacy of sneakers, encouraging them to watch the captivating film AIR, directed by the talented Ben Affleck, exclusively available for streaming on Prime Video in India.

The film chronicles the unbelievable game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. Concluding the video, the actor says on behalf of all sneaker lovers, “A shoe is a shoe until greatness steps into it.”

The film stars Ben Affleck, who also dons the hat of the director, along with Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, and Matthew Maher in lead roles. Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the movie is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

