Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Tumhari Sulu director for upcoming single 'Chan Kithan'

Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, who delivered the recent hit Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan in lead and Ayushmann Khurranna in a cameo, is teaming up with Ayushmann for the music video of his fifth single titled 'Chan Kithan', as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Ayushmann, who broke into Bollywood with the stupendous success of Vicky Donor, is known for 'Paani Da Rang', the soulful track for the same film. He has also sung 'Saddi Gali', 'Tu Hi Tu' in Nautanki Saala, 'Khaamakhaan' in Bewakoofiyaan and more recently 'Nazm Nazm' for his superhit movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, and 'Kanha' for the critically acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Apart from Bollywood playback, the talented singer-actor has also released four singles of his own with co-composer Rochak Kohli, namely 'O Heeriye' featuring Rhea Chakraborty, 'Yahin Hoon Main' with Yami Gautam and 'Mitti Di Khusboo' with Huma Qureshi — and the 2016 single, 'Ik Vaari' with his brother Apaarshakti Khurrana and Aisha Sharma as collaborators.

His latest single 'Chan Kithan' has been written, composed and sung by him and he will star in the music video as an army man. The shoot will begin in the North-East by this month-end. The soul stirring song will feature locations in Sikkim, such as picturesque mountains, monasteries, lakes and winding roads as per the same report.

Khurranna is also riding high on the recent spate of successful movies, one after the other since Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and his noticeable presence in Tumhari Sulu. The actor will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Shoot The Piano Player.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 15:50 PM