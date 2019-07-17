You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana takes #SareeTwitter challenge with new photo from the sets of Dream Girl

On Tuesday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana jumped on the #SareeTwitter bandwagon to promote his upcoming comedy film Dream Girl. The picture shows him dressed in a blue saree as he sits on a motorbike, looking amused.

The Twitterati declared him the winner of the viral Twitter trend which took over people's timelines in India.

Idk how it’s possible but you just keep getting more adorable — wanderlust (@VishPatel04) July 17, 2019

Dream Girl, an Ekta Kapoor production, will star Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead. The film has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to release on 13 September.

The popularity of #SareeTwitter escalated rather quickly with women from all over India sharing pictures of themselves draped in the Indian garment.

Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam had also participated in the challenge on 16 July.

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019

On the work front, Ayushmann has recently wrapped Bala where he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami. The actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

