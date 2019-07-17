You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana takes #SareeTwitter challenge with new photo from the sets of Dream Girl

FP Staff

Jul 17, 2019 16:26:53 IST

On Tuesday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana jumped on the #SareeTwitter bandwagon to promote his upcoming comedy film Dream Girl. The picture shows him dressed in a blue saree as he sits on a motorbike, looking amused.

Check out the post here:

The Twitterati declared him the winner of the viral Twitter trend which took over people's timelines in India.

Dream Girl, an Ekta Kapoor production, will star Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead. The film has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to release on 13 September.

The popularity of #SareeTwitter escalated rather quickly with women from all over India sharing pictures of themselves draped in the Indian garment.

Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam had also participated in the challenge on 16 July.

On the work front, Ayushmann has recently wrapped Bala where he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami. The actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 16:26:53 IST

tags: Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dreamgirl , Saree Twitter

also see

Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 27.68 cr on Day 5

Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 27.68 cr on Day 5

Article 15: SC quashes Brahman Samaj's plea seeking cancellation of film's CBFC certification

Article 15: SC quashes Brahman Samaj's plea seeking cancellation of film's CBFC certification

Article 15: Amul pays creative tribute to Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha's social drama

Article 15: Amul pays creative tribute to Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha's social drama