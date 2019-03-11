Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte's crime thriller Andhadhun to release in China as Piano Player

After winning accolades in India, Andhadhun is now set for a big opening in China soon. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures & Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has been distributed internationally by Eros International.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement, “I am happy to announce that Viacom18 Studios has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film Andhadhun. I am very excited about our film's prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio.”

The film titled Piano Player for the Chinese audiences is also the first China release for maverick director, Sriram Raghavan. He said in a statement, “I am super thrilled that Andhadhun is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s Caravan playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.”

Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International has now partnered with Tang Media Partners to release this quirky thriller in China.

Kumar Ahuja, President of Business Development, Eros International said in a statement, “Eros is a pioneer in releasing the biggest hits of Bollywood in significant markets across the globe. China being a home to many Bollywood lovers, has made Andhadhun one of the most anticipated release. Fans in the country can now witness the magic of Andhadhun unfold in theatres across the country.”

The film starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte opened to rave reviews in India on 5 October, 2018. The film has been lauded for its writing and on-point acting by the ensemble cast.

