Ayushmann Khurrana stuns in new promo of Dream Girl 2 promo, Ranbir Kapoor makes a unique appearance

The excitement around Dream Girl 2 continues to build up with each new video asset, and the latest one is sure to add to the anticipation. On the occasion of Holi, the makers of the film have released a new video asset featuring Pooja’s conversation with none other than the rockstar.

The anticipation for the release of Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is steadily building up, thanks to the buzz created by its first video asset. On the occasion of Holi the makers have released a new video asset featuring Pooja’s conversation with Bollywood’s Rockstar has sent her fans into a frenzy.

The fun and playful banter between Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rockstar in the video asset is a testament to the film’s promise of delivering a fun-filled and entertaining experience. It is no wonder that her conversation with Rockstar has become the talk of the town. Dream Girl 2’s video assets have done an excellent job of keeping the film’s audience engaged and excited for its release. From Pooja’s conversation with Pathan to her recent chat with the Rockstar, each video asset has been unique and exciting.

As the release date of Dream Girl 2 approaches, the excitement surrounding the film is reaching new heights. With a talented cast and crew, the film promises to deliver an enjoyable and memorable experience for its audience. Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam and Pooja in the film, has already proven his acting prowess with his previous roles, and his performance in Dream Girl 2 is eagerly awaited.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 promises to be a film that will keep its audience entertained and engaged. With its video assets creating a stir among its fans, the film is sure to live up to the hype and expectations. Fans can mark their calendars for 7th July, the day when Dream Girl 2 hits the theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.