Ayushmann Khurrana shares new poster of upcoming film Article 15; teaser to be out today

Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming cop drama Article 15 will be releasing the film's teaser today. Ahead of the release, Ayushmann shared a poster of the film with his fans. Posting the image on his official social media handle, the actor captioned it saying "Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq laayenge." (‘Enough of the differentiations, it is time to bring about a difference)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

The new poster sees Khuranna in a cop avatar, in typical Singham style, he sports a clean-shaven look (except for the signature moustache) with a pair of shades. In fact, the reflection in his shades depict images of women hanging, while a group of men stand staring at the spectacle.

Check out Article 15's poster:

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution deals with prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 12:41:14 IST

