It seems like the anticipation for Dream Girl 2 is reaching new heights as the release date approaches. The introduction of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, Pooja, through three intriguing videos has caught the attention of fans.

The enthusiasm of the fans is evident in the recent incident where a fan girl was spotted holding a poster that read “DREAM GIRL 2 #PoojaKiKissOnAug25.” This further fueled the excitement surrounding the film. Ayushmann Khurrana himself acknowledged the fan’s dedication by sharing the image on his social media accounts.

Even Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer of Dream Girl 2, joined in and shared the image on her social media handles, contributing to the growing craze. With the days ticking down to the release date, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Dream Girl 2 on the big screen.

The movie’s unique marketing strategy, talented cast, and promising storyline have positioned it as one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and it is Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is set to hit theaters on August 25th, 2023. Fans can expect an exciting and entertaining cinematic experience with the return of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in this highly awaited sequel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.