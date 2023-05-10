Ayushmann Khurrana reacts as fan creates buzz for Dream Girl 2 at IPL match; countdown to #PoojakikissonAug25 begins
The enthusiasm of the fans is evident in the recent incident where a fan girl was spotted holding a poster that read 'DREAM GIRL 2 #PoojaKiKissOnAug25.' This further fueled the excitement surrounding the film.
It seems like the anticipation for Dream Girl 2 is reaching new heights as the release date approaches. The introduction of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, Pooja, through three intriguing videos has caught the attention of fans.
The enthusiasm of the fans is evident in the recent incident where a fan girl was spotted holding a poster that read “DREAM GIRL 2 #PoojaKiKissOnAug25.” This further fueled the excitement surrounding the film. Ayushmann Khurrana himself acknowledged the fan’s dedication by sharing the image on his social media accounts.
Even Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer of Dream Girl 2, joined in and shared the image on her social media handles, contributing to the growing craze. With the days ticking down to the release date, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Dream Girl 2 on the big screen.
Related Articles
The movie’s unique marketing strategy, talented cast, and promising storyline have positioned it as one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and it is Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is set to hit theaters on August 25th, 2023. Fans can expect an exciting and entertaining cinematic experience with the return of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in this highly awaited sequel.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscar-nominee Leslie Manville says her character in Citadel was "too good to resist"
Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting."
Drug possession case: Mumbai actor Chrisann Pereira released in UAE, brother Kevin Pereira shares mother's reaction
Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.