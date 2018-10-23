Ayushmann Khurrana on #MeToo: Stringent action must be taken against men who violate consent

Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered two back-to-back box office successes with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, said that the concept of consent should be understood and a code of conduct should be followed in every sphere of society.

In a media interaction during a visit to a Mumbai mall, Khurrana said that while #MeToo was a good movement, both both should be given equal opportunities to share their account and prove their innocence. He said that stringent rules should be implemented at every workplace. He added that not only workplaces, but in every sphere of life, including home and family, a code of conduct should be followed.

He further said that women should feel safe irrespective of their profession. As far as the film fraternity is concerned, the actor said that not a single woman should feel unsafe and men should understand what consent is.

“No one can touch other person without his or her consent and if anyone does that, then strict action should be taken against that individual,” he was quoted as saying by News18. He also said that while the steps that are being taken now to ensure a safe working environment, they should have come much earlier.

