Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for Dream Girl 2 and speaking about it recently, he said, “I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation.”

He added, “I like to always be original as an artiste and bring out of the box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats.”

There’s hardly anything Ayushmann Khurrana hasn’t dabbled with! From being a Roadies contestant to a Video Jockey to even a Film Critic, the man has been all! But it was his crackling debut in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012 that shot him to fame. When most of the debutantes in Hindi Cinema prefer to splash on the celluloid with ripped muscles, chiseled chests and awe-inspiring torso, Khurrana allowed his small-town ordinariness and fluid demeanor to take the center-stage. A comedy about sperm donation, which was unheard of before the movie came out, Bollywood was gifted with an actor who could not only shine in slice-of-life comedies but also sing, pen lyrics and also compose music.

It was Sharat Katariya ‘s Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, which put him back to the pedestal. A tale of a hapless, helpless husband, who’s chained to his obese wife and a loveless marriage, Khurrana made the frustrations and fragility of a rural family’s forcefulness both palpable and comical. Showcasing a sparkling performance, the actor proved he could be molded into the rustic flavor as effortlessly as he could stand out in modern-day comedies.

Reuniting with his co-star from the above film, Bhumi Pednekar, it was time for the actor to explore erectile dysfunction, and how it can threaten to crumble a couple’s romantic liaison and sexual gratification, in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Unflinchingly breaking the stereotypes of a Hindi film hero’s masculinity, the actor proved a man who dares to explore a bold subject is as much of a hero as the one who romances the heroines and fights the baddies on the big screen.