Ayushmann Khurrana, the versatile actor who effortlessly embraced the role of Pooja in Dream Girl 2, has been garnering immense praise and admiration. It was a challenging role for Ayushmann considering he constantly had to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja while all along ensuring the punches and comic timing hit the right note. The Dream Girl franchise film is very different from Ayushmann’s staple genre of films; however, the talented actor truly feels because he was supported by a stellar cast all of whom are comedic geniuses like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee the entire shoot schedule was a joy ride.

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurrana shares “I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the best comic geniuses of our country like Paresh Rawal sir, Asrani sir, Annu Kapoor sir, Rajpal Yadav ji, Vijay Raaz ji, Seema Pahwa ji, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in Dream Girl 2! To me, we have the best exponents of the comedy genre in our film, the best of the best talents who have excelled in humour in cinema. This is one of the biggest USP’s of Dream Girl 2 because it promises a super entertaining film to the audiences.”

He further adds “Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof and kudos to him for this casting coup!

Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other. There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot and I think this will get translated on screen when people watch Dream Girl 2 in theatres on August 25th! I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film.”

Dream Girl 2 promises to be the biggest comic entertainer of the year. With Ayushmann Khurrana’s impeccable acting, Ananya’s charm and the ensemble’s comedic prowess, Dream Girl 2 is set to deliver laughter and entertainment for all. The film will release on the big screen on 25th August.