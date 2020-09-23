Ayushmann Khurrana on being named in TIME magazine's 2020 list: 'Always aimed to bring positive change through cinema'
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been voted as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, on Wednesday, said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema.
The National Award winner is among the five Indians who have featured on this list. Others are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google, London-based Indian-origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh, a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests.
Khurrana's colleague Deepika Padukone has written a short note in the magazine, appreciating his talent.
The 36-year-old actor has come a long way from being a contestant on a reality show to an RJ to a VJ, followed by hosting popular television shows. He is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year's TIME Magazine.
Having made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Vicky Donor, Khurrana has made a niche for himself with social entertainers including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, among others.
The Andhadhun star said he is humbled with the recognition bestowed on him.
"As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey," he said in a statement.
Khurrana believes cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people in society.
"Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen," he added.
On the work front, Khurrana will be reuniting with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha on a new project. He will soon begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next in which he plays a cross functional athlete.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
