The director of his new film An Action Hero, Anirudh Iyer, called Ayushmann Khurrana the bravest actor in the country. That could be true, given the kind of subjects he has gravitated towards. He has turned esoteric subjects into entertaining narratives and carved a space for himself that’s unlikely to dwindle, despite some of his recent monetary misfires.

He’s now gearing up for An Action Hero, where he plays an action hero, a Superstar who’s not as charming and captivating as he appears to be. He’s surely hiding a secret, a shock that could shatter the shield with which he’s hiding his real demeanour. In an interview with Firstpost, Khurrana spoke about what it takes to be an action hero, the characters that took a toll on him, and the experience of working with Jaideep Ahlawat.

What does it take to be an action hero?

It’s the toughest genre as an actor I feel. It’s an added skill if you’re good with action, but if there’s a story, that’s what matters the most. So it has to be a balance of both, in the correct way. What does it take to be an action hero? I think the ability to take punches and deliver punches at the same time. (Smiles)

There’s a dialogue in the film about actors leading dual lives. How real do you keep your life in front of the fans, especially since the advent of social media?

I always try to be as real as possible. I don’t utilize social media only to promote my films, I also utilize social media to portray the other aspects of my life which go beyond Indian cinema, be it music or poetry, my love for nature or my love for the little joys of life, or the way I look at life. So it’s more about that for me.

You have mastered the art of playing characters that are imperfect yet relatable. How imperfect and relatable is Manav from this film?

This is the first time I’m playing a Superstar in the film, so I don’t know how relatable that persona will be. But at the same time, this is a film about a Superstar, an extraordinary person getting into an ordinary situation; vengeance, real-life fight. I think that’s what makes this very different. It’s an area between real and reel life, and how vulnerable a Superstar can get.

How similar is Manav to Ayushmann Khurrana?

Not similar at all. Manav is border-line arrogant, flamboyant, confrontational. On the other hand, I like to stay rooted, close to people and the realities of life. Manav probably stays in a bubble of superstardom.

Your characters might be tragi-comical but I’m sure it’s not easy to essay them on celluloid. Has any of your character ever taken a toll on you?

Yeah. When I was shooting for Article 15, it was difficult. That took a toll on me. Bala took a toll on me, I don’t know why. I was emotionally attached to that character so that took a toll on me when I stopped filming for it.

Your face-off with Jaideep Ahlawat seems both intense and amusing, so how was it like shooting those scenes with him?

He’s a powerhouse of an actor. I don’t anyone could’ve done justice to Bhoora’s character. We needed somebody of that demeanor, he’s 6 ft, he’s strong, he’s a great performer. He can make any guy look vulnerable in front of him. So we needed that antagonist or that parallel lead in the film.

There’s another dialogue in the film where Jaideep’s character says stars are who they are and what they are because of fans and their hard-earned money. Does that give them the agency to cross the line and stalk actors everywhere or there comes a time when they have to set boundaries?

I think it’s a fact that you become a star because of the public. But this is also a fact that it’s a give and take relationship between the audience and the star because that person is also giving you entertainment. He’s getting you to ponder, to think, giving you Cinema for change. It’s both ways, it’s mutual love for each other. So nobody should be arrogant about that relationship, neither the star nor the public.

You’ve been a film critic as well. I’ve seen your movie reviews that you did for Star channel. What is your take on film criticism in the country currently?

I think every person has a right to criticize. We are not making films for ourselves. It’s for people, for junta, and rightfully so. Anybody can be a critic. I don’t know yaar how to answer this question but you have to take it with a pinch of salt maybe because they are the ones that love you and can criticize you at the same time. They do get personal at times, but they also get personal when they shower love. You are in the public domain, a public figure, you should be immune to both success and failure, love and criticism, and you’ve to be thick skinned.

