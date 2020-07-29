Ayushmann Khurrana, director Abhishek Kapoor team up for romantic drama; filming to begin in October

Ayushmann Khurrana will play a cross-functional athlete in the yet-untitled film, set in North India.

Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are collaborating for the first time for a new project. The yet-untitled romantic drama is set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October.

Read the announcement below

Kapoor says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar, revealing the actor will play a cross-functional athlete in the movie. Khurrana will have to undergo a strenuous routine for a complete physical transformation for the role.

Khurrana says he is excited about creatively collaborating with Kapoor and is looking forward to his physical transformation. “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer," he says.

The film will release worldwide in theatres next year.