Ayushmann Khurrana, director Abhishek Kapoor team up for romantic drama; filming to begin in October
Ayushmann Khurrana will play a cross-functional athlete in the yet-untitled film, set in North India.
Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are collaborating for the first time for a new project. The yet-untitled romantic drama is set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October.
Read the announcement below
IT'S OFFICIAL... #AyushmannKhurrana and director #AbhishekKapoor [#RockOn, #KaiPoChe, #Kedarnath] to collaborate for the first time... Film not titled yet.. A love story set in #NorthIndia... #Ayushmann will enact the part of a cross-functional athlete... Starts Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/X5AlmOxrCh
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2020
Kapoor says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar, revealing the actor will play a cross-functional athlete in the movie. Khurrana will have to undergo a strenuous routine for a complete physical transformation for the role.
Khurrana says he is excited about creatively collaborating with Kapoor and is looking forward to his physical transformation. “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer," he says.
The film will release worldwide in theatres next year.
