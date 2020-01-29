Ayushmann Khurrana apologises for misinformed statement on same-sex marriage, says it was a 'genuine slip'

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have landed in murky waters with a particular statement ahead of the release of his much-awaited Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

As per reports, the actor has clarified an erroneous statement made during recent media interactions where he had said that he was proud of representing the LGBTQA community especially after the government had "legalised same-sex marriages." This glitch was immediately caught on by netizens who pointed it out to the actor. On his part, Khurrana issued a statement on social media saying it was a genuine slip up, though he wished that same-sex marriages were legal in the country.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

The actor had also posted a picture on Republic Day this year, urging Indian citizens to be more inclusive.

Check out the post

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality in a monumental verdict. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on 21 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 09:49:23 IST