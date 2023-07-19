Dream Girl 2 is coming your way on August 25! The film has been making headlines with its fun and quirky promotional videos, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja interacting with Pathaan, Tiger, and Rockstar with her quirk. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates, and we’ve got some news for you. Just recently, they wrapped up shooting a lively song for the movie. The reshoot lasted for 5 days earlier this month and concluded on July 15th in Mumbai.

In an interview with a leading publication, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.” Raaj clarified that it wasn’t a complete reshoot but rather the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Dream Girl 2, as it hits the theaters on August 25th, 2023.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn’t wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director – Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”