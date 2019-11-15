Ayushmann, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu come together to discuss Indian cinema

Leading Indian film industry artistes gathered together recently for a media event. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with South Indian stars Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Parvathy Thiruvothu were seen clicking pictures together at an event where they discussed cinema. Before the interview, the actors got together for a photo op and clicked several pictures. The pictures soon broke the internet and were being shared by thousands online.

While Deepika donned a tomato red dress, with matching red lips, Alia was seen in multi-coloured blazer, which the actress teamed with red pants. Ranveer, to noone's surprise, had a colourful ensemble. Singh sported a red check shirt with brown check pants. Vijay went in for an all-white attire, while Ayushmann chose a black and silver oversized blazer.

Check out the picture

[PIC] Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manoj Bajpai for the Film Companion roundtable yesterday 🙌🏽⭐ pic.twitter.com/6i591638dE — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 13, 2019

Deepika had earlier posted a few pictures in her red dress. Ranveer was quick to post funny comments on them.

View this post on Instagram

RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 12, 2019 at 9:20am PST

All the actors have had a successful run at the box office in 2019. Alia and Ranveer's Gully Boy opened up the underground music scene in India to millions. The film was also registered as India's official entry to the Oscars. Khurrana on the other hand, has had a spate of successful releases which include Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala.

