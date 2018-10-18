Ayub Bachchu, popular Bangladeshi singer-songwriter and guitarist, dies at 56 after heart failure

Bangladeshi singer, guitarist and songwriter Ayub Bachchu died at his residence in Dhaka on 18 October, reports the Dhaka Tribune. The singer was declared dead at the city's Square Hospital around 9:15 am after suffering a heart failure at his residence.

Bachchu had undergone a heart valve surgery in 2009 and continued to suffer from heart tissue damage and health complications, the hospital representative mentioned. He was found dead on arrival.

The musician's family told reporters that that the first namaz-e-janaza will be conducted at the National Eidgah grounds on Friday, 19 October, following the Jummah prayers, after which he will be buried at his family graveyard in Chittagong.

Being one of the most imminent personalities in the country, Bachchu's death evoked a sense of loss within most Bangladeshis. President Abdul Hamid expressed deep shock and prayed for the bereaved family. Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor also expressed his condolences to the singer’s family members.

Bachchu was the lead guitarist in the musical band LRB. Born in Chittagong, the singer and song writer released his first music album in 1986 titled Rakto Golap. His second album Moyna in 1989 brought him first success. He debuted in the music industry with the song 'Harano Bikeler Golpo.'

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 14:59 PM